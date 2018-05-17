Fatal motorbike crash near Kamloops

The incident shut Highway 5A for several hours Wednesday evening

  • May. 17, 2018 12:00 a.m.
The rider of a motorcycle who lost control and slammed into an oncoming vehicle near Kamloops, has died.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says rural Kamloops RCMP were called to a section of Highway 5A near Campbell Creek Road about 4:30 p.m. for a two-vehicle collision.

According to witnesses, the rider of a northbound motorcycle lost control, crossed the centre line and hit an oncoming car.

“The 63-year-old man from Kamloops succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital,” stated Shelkie.

The highway was closed for several hours while emergency crews were on scene.

The road finally opened to alternating lanes about 10 p.m.

The BC Corners service is investigating.

