A fatal crash south of Prince George Friday has claimed one life and sent another person to the hospital. File image

Fatal crash south of Prince George

A two-vehicle crash 20 kilometres south of Prince George has killed one person and sent one other person to hospital.

Highway 97 remains closed just south of Prince George at Dammas Road due to a fatal two-vehicle crash early Friday.

One person is dead and another person has been sent to the hospital in critical condition,” said Corp. Madonna Saunderson, North District RCMP media relations.

At 7:15 a.m., Prince George RCMP and North District Traffic Services were called to the incident which took place 20 kilometres south of the city, involving a car and a pickup truck.

“RCMP and Emergency service personnel remain on scene,” Saunderson said. “The causal factors of the crash have not yet been determined, however, the roads were covered in ice and packed snow at the time of the crash.”

The highway will remain closed to all traffic while police gather forensic evidence, although a detour around the crash scene has been established.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash and has not yet spoke to police is asked to call North District Traffic Services at 250-659-4004.

