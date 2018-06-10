Fatal crash on Railway Avenue

RCMP say a passenger is dead, another injured and driver arrested after feeling scene in Smithers.

A crash Saturday night on Railway Avenue in Smithers resulted in one person’s death and the arrest of a young man who police say fled the scene on foot. A second passenger was treated for minor injuries. (Google map)

Just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night, Smithers RCMP, firefighters and paramedics responded to a single vehicle crash on Railway Avenue in Smithers.

The vehicle travelled off the road and rolled in the ditch. There were three occupants in the car.

A 21-year-old passenger from Prince George was ejected from the vehicle and died shortly afterwards at Bulkley Valley District Hospital. A second passenger was treated for minor injuries. The driver allegedly fled the scene on foot.

An RCMP Police Dog Section member and collision analyst/reconstructionist attended the scene to support the ongoing investigation. The-22-year-old male driver was located, medically assessed and arrested.

The driver was in police custody Sunday. Smithers RCMP continue to investigate a number of serious Criminal Code offences.