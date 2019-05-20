Fatal crash closes Vernon highway for five hours

Emergency crews and investigators were on scene for five hours following a fatal crash on Highway 6 near Pottery Road Sunday evening. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Highway 6 was closed for more than five hours Sunday evening following a fatal crash near Pottery Road.

The crash took place shortly after 5 p.m. between a car and a pickup truck.

The highway was shut down between Pottery Road and Waddington Drive as emergency crews cleared the scene and RCMP investigated. The road was re-opened by 10:30 p.m.

The crash saw debris spread across almost all four lanes of the highway.

A black car sustained significant damage.

Shortly after the highway was cleared, a family member of one of the victims involved in the crash posted to social media: “Rave to the RCMP and the Coroner who dealt with my wife and I at the scene of a vehicle accident tonight that we lost a family member at. Your compassion and sincerity was greatly appreciated. Also a thank you to all emergency personnel who attend to these types of things.”

More than 80 comments of condolences were issued by friends and strangers.

“I am so sorry….we drive that same spot several times a day…thinking of you,” read one comment.

