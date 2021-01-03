Fatal crash closes Hwy. 1 east of 264 Street

Eastbound traffic was being diverted from Hwy 1 due to a fatal crash Sunday morning, Jan. 3 (Drivebc.ca)

An early-morning crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian closed Highway 1 eastbound after 264 Street in Aldergrove on Sunday (Jan. 3).

Abbotsford Police said they are “currently investigating a fatal collision with a pedestrian in eastbound lanes of Hwy 1 between 264th and Mt Lehman.”

Early Sunday morning at 4:15 a.m., Abbotsford Emergency Services responded to a collision involving a pedestrian in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 at the Abbotsford and Langley border.

Upon arrival, emergency service workers located a man in the east-bound lanes who had been struck by three vehicles.

The man had sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

He remains unidentified.

The drivers involved in the collision remained on scene and were cooperating with the investigation.

They did not sustain any injuries were said to be “very shaken.”

The Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team, police investigators and the B.C. Coroners Service continue their investigation this morning.

Eastbound traffic was being rerouted to 56 Avenue.

Westbound traffic is not affected.

It’s not known when the highway will reopen.

Investigators are seeking witnesses, CCTV footage and dashcam footage from those who may be been travelling eastbound in this area, just prior to this collision. If you can assist, please call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

