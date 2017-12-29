Fatal collision results in highway closure

Yesterday, Highway 3 was shut down for several hours due to a motor vehicle accident.

Backed up traffic on highway 3 after the collision occurred. Photo courtesy of Dan Bolduc

At approximately 7:42 a.m. Elk Valley RCMP, RCMP East Kootenay Traffic Services, as well as BC Ambulance, Hosmer Fire Department and Fernie Fire Department were called to a serious motor vehicle collision north of Hosmer.

An east bound Subaru Impreza collided head-on with a west bound Dodge Grand Caravan. Both vehicles were traveling at 85 km/h.

The driver of the Grand Caravan suffered a broken leg. The passenger in the Subaru Impreza also suffered a broken leg as well as a fractured pelvis. Both were transported to Fernie Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Subaru Impreza suffered extensive injuries and died shortly after the collision at Fernie Hospital. The driver has been identified as a 47-year-old male from Slocan Park, B.C. His name has been withheld.

Two of the four tires on the Subaru Impreza were summer tires. Police have stated this was a major contributing factor in the collision.

“The improper use of proper winter tires on this vehicle were a definite contributing factor in this fatality,” read an RCMP press release.

RCMP are reminding the public that 3.5 mm tread is the minimum requirement for winter driving in B.C. The fine for not using properly rated winter tires is $109 per wheel.

The investigation remains ongoing. RCMP are seeking any witnesses with information in respect to this collision. Anyone with information can call RCMP East Kootenay Traffic Services at 250-420-4244.