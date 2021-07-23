Fatal collision on Denman Island

A 20-year old woman has died after a collision on Denman Island on July 22

A 20-year old woman has died after a collision on Denman Island on July 22. File photo

A 20-year old woman has died after a collision on Denman Island on July 22.

At approximately 8:40 p.m., frontline members of the Comox Valley RCMP were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision on Danes Road.

Investigators have been able to determine that the driver of the vehicle lost control causing a passenger to be thrown from the vehicle. Unfortunately, the passenger who was thrown from the vehicle succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

The remaining occupants were uninjured.

The BC Coroners Service has been notified and attended the scene to launch its own concurrent fact-finding investigation.

In order to protect the privacy and identity of the deceased, no further information will be released by police.

– Comox Valley RCMP

photos@comoxvalleyrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley Record