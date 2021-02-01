Fatal collision between train and pedestrian in Chilliwack Monday afternoon

One person is dead after a collision on the CN Rail line in Chilliwack Monday afternoon.
First responders were dispatched to the rail lines at a location between the Yale Road overpass and Allard Street after 4 p.m. on Feb. 1.
RCMP are on scene of a fatal collision involving a train and pedestrian on the tracks between Yale Road overpass and Allard Street. RCMP ask the public to avoid the area until further notice. Further information to follow. #Chilliwack pic.twitter.com/tvqKfsifWc
— Upper Fraser Valley RCMP (@UFVRD_RCMP) February 2, 2021
There are few details, but a train travelling westbound was stopped on the tracks, its engine close to the Lickman Road crossing after 5 p.m.
Chilliwack RCMP officers had vehicles at the Lickman Road crossing, and at a frequently used path through a fence to get to the tracks just west of the overpass.
Police Tweeted about the pedestrian fatality at 5:24 p.m.
