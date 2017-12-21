Emergency crews are on scene at 10th Avenue and Redford Street in Port Alberni where a cyclist has reportedly been struck and killed. JERRY FEVENS PHOTO

Fatal accident kills 17-year-old girl at busy Port Alberni intersection

Cyclist struck at 10th Avenue and Redford Street

  • Dec. 21, 2017 12:00 a.m.
The intersection of 10th Avenue and Redford Street in Port Alberni was closed for a number of hours on Wednesday, Dec. 20 while emergency crews attended to a fatal accident.

At approximately 3:15 PM, Port Alberni RCMP and BC Ambulance attended to the intersection for a report of an incident between a cyclist and a vehicle.

Upon arrival, police located a 17-year-old female, who had already succumbed to injuries sustained as a result of the collision. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is co-operating with police.

Port Alberni RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are continuing their investigation.

No further information is being released at this time.

editor@albernivalleynews.com

