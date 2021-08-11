market

Farmers market in Burns Lake

The Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce is hosting a community farmers market every Friday from 10 A.M.-3 P.M. Anywhere from eight to 12 vendors will present, selling local products such as fresh baked goods, vegetables, meats, and honey. The chamber is located on Hwy. 16 going up the hill just past Home Hardware on the left. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)