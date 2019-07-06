Farmer’s market goodies

Shaemus Wilson (L) and Evelyn Koster both had treats at farmer's market. The new date and time this year for the Houston Farmers Market is - 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursdays at the Stealhead Park. Stop by and get yourself some treats. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Jul. 6, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Shaemus Wilson (L) and Evelyn Koster both had treats at farmer’s market. The new date and time this year for the Houston Farmers Market is – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursdays at the Stealhead Park. Stop by and get yourself some treats. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

Previous story
Deck was ‘engulfed’ in flames, neighbour says of Esquimalt house fire
Next story
Fraser salmon agreement announced in Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Farmer’s market goodies

    Shaemus Wilson (L) and Evelyn Koster both had treats at farmer's market. The new date and time this year for the Houston Farmers Market is - 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursdays at the Stealhead Park. Stop by and get yourself some treats. (Angelique Houlihan photos)