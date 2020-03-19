Farmers Market cancelled after Duncan closes City Square

It takes a lot to keep the Duncan Farmers Market down, but the popular Saturday morning event in downtown Duncan is done until further notice.

This, according to the group’s Facebook page, is “to encourage social distancing and follow the guidelines set out by the BCCDC and Health Authority.”

Turnout at the March 14 market was already poor last weekend, and with the COVID-19 conditions changing seemingly by the hour, the market’s brass has opted to shut it down for now, though it might have been the City of Duncan who forced their hand, when the mayor and council decided to cancel all events at City facilities, including City Square, where the market is based.

“While we are closed, please support your local farmer, artisan, winery, bakery, and more,” said the official notice.

The small business community, including vendors that usually sell at the market, are rallying, however. In addition to encouraging their customers to seek out their favourite suppliers online, a Facebook page called “Small business Cowichan support during COVID-19” has been set up whereby members can collectively help each other out.

For example, Melissa Cottam of Moo’s Pizza has posted a video outlining some of the steps her company is taking to ensure safer pizza transactions.

