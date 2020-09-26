FAR report ‘positive’ sales for seasons passes

The resort is also due to release its winter plan in coming days

Early bird sales for season passes at Fernie Alpine Resort (FAR) have now ended, and despite not having released a winter plan yet, Senior Executive at parent company RCR, Matt Mosteller said they were very happy with the sales.

“We had a positive season pass sale and it is great to see so many that have had a skiing and riding tradition in Fernie for so many years,” he said.

“We are very fortunate and grateful for our guests who have purchased season passes for this upcoming winter.”

As a private company, RCR has consistently remained tight-lipped on releasing any information that would include numbers, so it is not possible to compare season pass sales for the coming season with previous seasons.

FAR has set a tentative opening date for the winter season as Dec. 5, weather permitting.

The resort and parent company RCR have committed to releasing their winter operations plan before the end of September detailing what the winter season will look like.

Mosteller has said however that the winter plan would be similar to the summer plan, being mandatory face coverings, social distancing requirements and additional lift-cleaning protocols.

