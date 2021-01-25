FAR kicks off wicked winter events

A number of virtual contests and events are headed Fernie's way this winter season

Fernie Alpine Resort (FAR) is motivating the community to have fun and shred hard via a number of virtual events including the Raging Elk Virtual Kinky Rail Jam Series, Virtual Australia Day, and Virtual Avalanche Awareness Days.

FAR will be celebrating Australia Day online on Jan. 26, encouraging locals to honour the land down under by heading onto the slopes dressed in their best Aussie-inspired attire.

“We have so many Australians who have migrated and now call Fernie home so we want to help celebrate their holiday with them, Fernie style,” said FAR events manager, Tamika Green, adding that prizes will be awarded to those with the best costumes.

Participants are to remain in their own bubbles, entering the Australia Day Photo Competition by submit photos on FAR’s website.

FAR will also be hosting Virtual Avalanche Awareness Days from Jan. 25 until Jan. 31, bringing locals a week of educational videos from FAR’s Patrol team and wrapping up with a two-day Helly Hansen Buried Treasure Challenge.

“This year more than ever, there are so many people wanting to get into the backcountry and learn the basics,” said Green.

“We think it is so important that we share the knowledge of our pro patrol here at Fernie Alpine Resort to help people be safe out there and make good decisions.”

FAR’s educational videos will be posted daily to their Facebook page, with topics ranging from preparing for the backcountry, to accessing the backcountry from the resort, updates from snow forecasters, meeting the avalanche rescue dogs, and an update on the Avalanche Transceiver Training Area.

The Helly Hansen Buried Treasure Challenge will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Jan. 30 and Jan. 31, giving shredders the chance to test their companion rescue skills at the Avalanche Transceiver Training Area.

Participants will be tasked with finding buried transceivers, choosing their own difficulty level. A number of prizes will be up for grabs to those who successfully find the buried beacons.

Attendees are encourages to being their own avalanche gear, and respect all distancing guidelines.

FAR’s Raging Elk Kinky Rail Jam event will also be continuing this season, as shredders compete against one another via online video submissions.

“We know it is a bit different this year, but it’s still a great opportunity for all ages and abilities to get involved in a fun competition,” added Green.

“There is something for everyone with beginner features and more advanced features included, so we hope to see all types of people out there.”

To participate, residents are to ski or snowboard flagged features in FAR’s terrain park, submitting video entries of the best hit to FAR’s website and sharing the clips to social media.

FAR’s event team will be on the snow filming those without a videographer.

The Rail Jam will be carried out over three weekends, with the next events scheduled for the of Feb. 26 to Feb. 28 and Mar. 19 to Mar. 21.

Prizes will be awarded for the judge’s Favourite Style, Favourite Trick, Favourite Edit, and the Raging Elk Pick.

Registration is $10 and must be completed online prior to the event.

The Raging Elk Kinky Rail Jam is open to competitors of all ages, and participants must follow social distancing guidelines.

For more information on FAR’s events, visit their website.

