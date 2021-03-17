FAR closing date pushed an extra week

The new closing date for Fernie Alpine Resort is April 11

Keen skiers and boarders will have more time to slice up the Fernie Alpine Resort this spring, after the resort announced it was pushing its closing day to April 11.

The original closing day was going to be April 4.

The resort has stayed open all the way through the 2020-21 season, with the resort managers noting that this season had been “one like no other.”

“Our community was one of the fastest to recover from a COVID-19 cluster, from 97 to zero cases in a few short weeks. The hard work and perseverance of our community was commendable,” said FAR general manager, Andy Cohen.

The resort closed early during the 2019-2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the lead up to the current season there had been plenty of questions about what the season would look like.

FAR and it’s parent company, Resorts of the Canadian Rockies (RCR) implemented all public health orders and had a winter plan that was reportedly 94 pages long.

Cohen had warned in late 2020 that lines would be longer and indoor eating would be more complicated, but the resort drew reasonable (safely spaced) crowds all that way through the season.

The new closing date is at the whim of weather and conditions, but the extra week will no doubt be well-received by keen locals.

