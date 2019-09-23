Famous Abbotsford Instagram couple delight followers with reunion

Fans were saddened last year when Caitlin Fladager wrote that she and her husband had broken up

The reunion of the Instagram-famous Abbotsford couple has delighted the internet this summer.

The reunion of an Abbotsford Instagram celebrity with the father of her kids set (very specific parts of) the Internet alight with excitement over the summer.

Earlier this year, The News profiled Caitlin Fladager, a local woman with more than 400,000 Facebook followers and another 200,000 on Instagram. Over the last several years, Fladager had accumulated a huge online following of her posts of herself and her young family. That family included her husband Noah, who had met each other in high school in Abbotsford, had kids, and got married. The posts featuring Noah’s dedicated parenting skills were among her most popular and when the pair broke up last year, followers despaired.

Fans continued to pine for a reunion of the pair. The two focused on parenting their children as a family, even though they were no longer together, and when Fladager would post a photo of her and Noah, fans would plead with them to reunite.

Fladager, meanwhile, experimented with social media posts that catalogued less glamorous versions of her life.

“Don’t let my pictures fool you,” she wrote last August. “I mainly only take pictures when I’m dressed to go somewhere. Most of the time I’m in an old sweatshirt, no makeup, and with my hair not done.”

Last month, Fladager delighted her friends with several posts suggesting she and Noah had gotten back together.

“Sometimes two people have to fall apart to realize how much they need to fall back together,” she wrote in a post liked by more than 58,000 people in August.

The reaction was immediate, with followers reacting as if their own parents had re-united.

“WHATS MEANT TO BE WILL FRICKEN BE” one person wrote.

Fladager has continued posting photos of the pair together, each one drawing comments.

“I love them together so much. It literally brings me joy on a personal level:’-)”