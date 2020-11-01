Family searching for missing man last seen in Tofino

Troy John was last seen wearing a black jacket and black Nike shoes.

Troy John has been reported missing after being last seen in Tofino on Oct. 31.

The family of a man last seen in Tofino is hoping for help finding him.

Sara Smith told the Westerly News that her brother Troy John had told their sister he was leaving Tofino around 2 a.m. on Oct. 31, but he has not been seen or heard from since.

She said John was last seen wearing a black jacket and black Nike shoes and is 6’1″ with light brown eyes and light brown hair.

She said a missing person’s report has been filed with the Tofino RCMP.

Anyone with any information about John’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Tofino RCMP at 250-725-3242.

andrew.bailey@westerlynews.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Tofino-Ucluelet Westerly News