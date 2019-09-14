Family safe after early-morning garage fire in Nanaimo’s Buttertubs Marsh area

Firefighters extinguished a blaze early this morning at a home close to Buttertubs Marsh.
Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews were called out to the 100 block of Bird Sanctuary Drive just after 2 a.m. Saturday after reports of a structure fire. Greg Norman, Nanaimo Fire Rescue deputy fire chief, said the fire was contained to a single garage and a man, woman, two children and their pets were able to make it out with no injuries.
“Our Engine 1 crew from Station 1 downtown was on scene very quickly and was able to knock it down very quickly before it extended anywhere else,” said Norman. “A family of four [were] all out safe upon arrival. Their smoke detectors were activated.”
When asked about possible causes, Norman said the incident is under investigation.
“Our investigators will go there on Monday morning,” said Norman. “It’s secured right now. We’ve boarded it up and it’s secure.”