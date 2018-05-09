Family-run furniture store expands into Chilliwack

Jessica Peters/ The ProgressChilliwack city councillor Sue Attrill helps Joe and Tara Kandola cut the ribbon at the grand opening of their new expansion of Hometown Furniture. The Okanagan-based, family-run company has been in business since 1988.

A long-standing business with roots in the Okanagan has expanded into the Fraser Valley, and they’ve chosen Chilliwack for their new storefront.

Hometown Furniture has been in business since 1988, with locations in Penticton and Kelowna. The expansion to Chilliwack was a well-thought out move, based on the current growth here as more people leave bigger cities to the west.

“Lots is happening out here, and we think we picked a nice town,” said Joe Kandola, president of Hometown Furniture. And it was important to them to pick a city with a hometown feel, to go along with their intention to provide a “warm and friendly small-town” atmosphere but with big-city selection available right in store. Hometown is a family-owned and operated business, and with the expansion, Kandola is passing the baton to his son, Ryan Kandola.

He’s the face of the store, along with his experienced staff, and has been on hand at the Luckakuck store since they quietly opened their doors earlier this year. They wanted to give people a chance to meet them, learn more about the family’s history, and get a feel for what they are bringing to Chilliwack in terms of home furnishings.

They also saw an open market, with the closure of Sears. And Kandola actively sought out former Sears employees with the experience and knowledge of what local shoppers expect from a large supplier. They all celebrated a grand opening on Friday morning last week, with cake, a barbecue, a fundraiser, and even with family coming to join them from across the province, including the owner and founder of the business Tara Kandola.

The ribbon-cutting included visits from elected officials, including city councillor Sue Attrill, Chilliwack MLA John Martin, and Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl.

“Anytime a new business comes to town, it’s good for the economy,” Strahl said. “And they were able to bring people over from Sears, with good experience in the retail industry who will be able to help customers.”

“It just shows you that when one door closes, another opens,” he added. The company eventually hopes to have as many as 10 employees.

Hometown carries major brands, and has all their stock available in store. Find them at 45310 Luckakuck Way, or 604-705-0613.

@CHWKcommunity