Family pet dies in Okanagan house fire

The West Kelowna fire was Thursday morning and none of the family was home at the time

A kitchen fire in West Kelowna has been doused and all occupants of the home have been safely evacuated. (Laryn Gilmour - Kelowna Capital News)

UPDATE: 4:20 p.m.

The West Kelowna Fire Department has finished its investigation of the fire that claimed a family pet in West Kelowna Thursday morning.

Assistant fire chief Lionel Bateman said that the fire was accidental.

UPDATE: 2:10 p.m.

The family pet of the residence on Westbrook Road in West Kelowna did not survive the fire on Thursday.

Emergency crews were quickly able to extinguish the fire, but were unable to rescue the pet.

The house was not occupied by the family at the time of the fire. The home owner is now in the care of Emergency Support Services.

“Damage is estimated at approx. $200,000. The fire is under investigation and no cause has been determined at this time,” said assistant fire chief Lionel Bateman.

UPDATE: 10:54 a.m.

All occupants have safely evacuated the home on Westbrook Drive in West Kelowna and firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire.

Fire crews are on scene mopping up and the cause of the blaze are under investigation.

#WestKelowna fire crews are responding to a kitchen fire in a home on Westbrooke Drive. Ladder, two engines and RCMP on scene. Fire has been knocked down and the cause is under investigation more to come @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/BkCvP2pS73 — Laryn Gilmour (@LarynGilmour) July 25, 2019

ORIGINAL:

The West Kelowna fire department is sending engines out to respond to a residential kitchen fire on Westbrook Drive.

A Kelowna Capital News reporter is en route and more information will be made available.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.