Family pancake brunch

Houston Link to Learn hosted a fantastic community brunch on Jan. 25. It was a fun event for the whole family which included delicious food, book exchange and children's activities. The Houston Volunteer Fire Department helped out by flipping pancakes. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Jan. 29, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Houston Link to Learn hosted a fantastic community brunch on Jan. 25. It was a fun event for the whole family which included delicious food, book exchange and children’s activities. The Houston Volunteer Fire Department helped out by flipping pancakes. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

Previous story
Nanaimo man hit with six-foot pole in dispute over off-leash dog
Next story
Nanaimo RCMP looking for bicycle’s owner

Just Posted

Most Read