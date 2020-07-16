Family of woman missing from Haida Gwaii since March raising money for reward

GoFundMe, Facebook pages raising reward money for information on disappearance of Shaylanna Lewis

A missing poster in Queen Charlotte for Shaylanna Lewis, who was last seen on Saturday, March 21, 2020 near Pure Lake. (Karissa Gall/Haida Gwaii Observer)

“Someone knows something.”

That is the hope of a new campaign raising money to help bring missing woman Shaylanna Lewis, who also uses the last name Brown, home to Haida Gwaii.

The 23-year-old was last seen on March 21 near Pure Lake, walking south on Highway 16. She has now been missing for more than 16 weeks and with no new leads, her family is raising money to offer a reward for information on her disappearance.

A GoFundMe campaign was created on July 4 with Shaylanna’s mother Monica Brown of Old Massett organizing the fundraiser.

“Shaylanna’s mother and brothers have not stopped believing that someone knows something about her disappearance and have not stopped looking for her,” the campaign says.

“All funds raised will be going toward a reward in helping bring our precious Shaylanna home.”

At the time of publication, more than $2,400 had been raised by the campaign.

ALSO READ: Mother of missing Indigenous woman pleads for her safe return

A “Bring Shaylanna Home” Facebook page was also created on June 29 to help fundraise for the reward.

Information on how to send money transfers as well as spot draws and raffles are being shared on the page, including the first spot draw on July 7 for an antique chair, which reportedly raised $1,020.

Once fundraising is complete, the page says, a reward amount will be posted.

ALSO READ: Haida Gwaii women run Tears to Hope Virtual Relay for MMIWG

Masset RCMP described Shaylanna as an Indigenous female, 5’7 and 174 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about her or where she might be is asked to contact the Masset RCMP at 250-626-3991 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on <a href="https://www.facebook.com/haidagwaiiobserver/

” target=”_blank”>Facebook and follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/HGObserver

” target=”_blank”>Twitter.

Haida Gwaii Observer