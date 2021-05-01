Family of missing Quesnel man offering reward for information leading to his return

The family of Sidney Boyd has been searching for him in Prince George and Quesnel since mid-April

The family of a missing man is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to his return.

The family of Sidney Boyd has been searching for him since the middle of April, with no leads.

“Please, if you know anything, come forward,” Boyd’s sister, Heather Laurent, said. “Let his family find comfort and closure and bring him home to where he belongs. Sidney is more than just a missing Indigenous man. He is a son, a father, a brother, a loving uncle and most of all he was someone’s friend.”

Searchers have spent time in Prince George and Quesnel, and are planning to search areas leading to Nazko in the coming days, after completing their search of Quesnel.

“As his family we will not stop searching for him,” Laurent said. “We have to believe and continue to have hope he is still some where out there and that someone knows something regarding his disappearance.”

Laurent thanked the public for keeping an eye out, and the collaboration of the Quesnel RCMP.

