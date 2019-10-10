Family desperately searching for Kaleden man who went missing on Oct. 2

Phillip Schuhmacher went missing from Kaleden on Oct. 2. The community is coming together to organize a search party this Saturday. There is a Facebook group Finding Phillip Schuhmacher, dedicated to spreading information about the 36-year-old. (Facebook)

The family of Phillip Schuhmacher are ramping up their efforts to find him after he disappeared from their property in Kaleden on Oct. 2.

They are asking drivers who traveled on Highway 3A between Highway 97 and Twin Lakes Golf Course and RV Park last Wednesday, and have a dash cam, to review the footage between 2 and 7 p.m. to see if they have video of Schuhmacher.

READ MORE: RCMP looking for man who went missing from Kaleden

According to a social media post on the Finding Phillip Schuhmacher Facebook page, the 36-year-old went missing wearing blue jeans, hoodie, a grey toque and grey parka. He is described as lanky with green eyes and short brown hair. The page is an effort to share information and engage residents in the area to help look for him.

“Remember, you are not looking for JUST Phillip but also any other vehicles or people who may have been in the vicinity around the same time,” reads the post in the group with almost 300 followers.

This callout is in addition to the search party organizers have planned for Saturday, Oct. 12 beginning at 10 a.m. at his parent’s house in Twin Lakes.

His sister, Sandi Schuhmacher, and her family have been searching for her brother since he went vanished from the property. She says they has no idea where he might have gone or why.

READ MORE: RCMP concerned for missing Okanagan man

“If we had a motivation or something, we’d at least know which direction to start looking. But all my parents have is a video of him walking out of the front door, and him just gone,” she said.

She is appealing to the public to help out at the Oct. 12 search.

“Even if you can’t help with the search or even if you are in an area that he might be seen, just sharing it online so that as many people as possible can see it,” she said.

“He did leave the house on foot and we live in Twin Lakes so he had to have gotten a ride or someone must have seen him. So just getting it out to as many people as possible who might recognize he or have something because right now we have nothing to go on right now. It’d be nice to have somewhere to start.”

So far, they’ve had help from the organization Wings of Mercy who sent a volunteer to fly a drone around the area as way to search for him across the large, mountainous area.

“We have a large area to cover so if we can have people with ATVs and horses — anyone who has any kind of specialized equipment or skills to help find the start of the trial or the direction he was going in, or just fresh eyes because that always helps,” she added.

For more information, join the Finding Phillip Schuhmacher Facebook page.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<