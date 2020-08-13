Family decorates Parksville trails with fairy doors

St. John wanted to bring some joy to the area during COVID-19 pandemic

If you’re walking through the Parksville wetland trails these days, you might stumble upon a fairy door or two.

That’s because Lyndsay St. John and her family decided to bring some joy to the area with their crafting.

“We know that everyone has been down in the dumps, and we really wanted to bring a smile to people faces. I also got some inspiration from Piper’s lagoon [gnome] walk,” said St. John. “Been wanting to make doors for years and it felt like a great time. Was also an awesome thing to do with my nieces.”

St.John said the group used popsicle sticks and other materials they could find – bits of wood and other things from around the house.

“When we were finished making the doors we all got together for a walk. The kids would run around looking for the best trees for their doors and windows,” she said.

