Family Day long-weekend kick-off conditions

Today kicks off the Family Day long-weekend, and with that and inclement weather, you may want to do some extra preparation before you travel today.

There is a possible one sailing wait for B.C. Ferries at Swartz Bay, as well as, flight delays and cancellations at Victoria International Airport. Check the YYJ website for more information about specific flights.

Roads are doing well today as temperatures rise and snow continues to melt.

It is a professional development day, meaning schools are not in session, so, keep that in mind while driving as children may be out enjoying what remains of the snow.

Looking for ideas for what to do with your family this long weekend?

Black Press Media reporter, Nina Grossman, fills you in on what’s going on around Greater Victoria, in the article below.

