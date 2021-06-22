Family continues search for Quesnel man more than 60 days after he disappeared

Sidney Boyd was last seen in early April in downtown Quesnel

Martina Perry is trying not to lose hope.

It has been more than 60 days since Sidney Boyd was last seen in downtown Quesnel.

“Sidney is my baby brother,” she said. “We’re still actively searching and just trying to double-check every area that we’ve searched and find different areas.”

On Friday, June 4, family and friends walked from Seasons House to the West Park Mall in honour of Boyd’s 28th birthday and missing and murdered Indigenous women and men.

The outgoing Lhoosk’uz Dene Nation (Kluskus) man was well known on the streets in Quesnel and could regularly be spotted either walking or riding his bike, said, sister Heather Laurent.

Family said it is highly unusual for him not to be in touch.

“Someone has to know something,” Perry said. “Someone has to have seen him or knows his whereabouts because it wasn’t like him to up and leave. He’s never left this town [Quesnel] ever, so even with his addictions and everything he has never left.”

Boyd comes from a family of 13.

The search for him has taken his family and friends to the outskirts of Quesnel, Williams Lake, Prince George and Vancouver.

“Right now, there’s currently 11 of us remaining, so it’s just having that hope,” Perry said. “Staying in communication with family and being with them on a regular basis has really pushed you to bring him home.”

Boyd’s family and friends have supported each other emotionally and financially with money for fuel, food and accommodations. Lhoosk’uz Dene and other First Nations have also donated.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information on the whereabouts of Boyd, who Quesnel RCMP said was reported missing on April 19, 2021.

This past weekend Perry tried to take her mind off the pain of her brother’s disappearance by attending a wedding, adding there have been no leads or evidence pointing them to where Boyd could be.

“Think about my family, think about how’d you feel if you were in this position, think about how you’d want your loved one to be home,” she said. “I don’t wish this on anybody, and I pray every day that the Creator has pity on this person when the time comes whether they know something or did something.”

Boyd is described as 5’10 tall, 170 pounds and has short black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211.

