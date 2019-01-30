Family brunch in Houston

The Houston Literacy Family Brunch was held Jan. 26 at at the Houston Community Hall. More than 100 people showed up for free brunch cooked by the Houston Volunteer Firemen. The event is organized by Houston Link to Learning. Also showcases different resources in Houston for child development. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

