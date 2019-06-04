Family and Williams Lake RCMP searching for missing woman, man

John Tressierra, 34, and Trudy Stonechild, 29, have been reported missing. (Photos submitted)

The Williams Lake RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a woman reported missing by her family.

On Tuesday June 4, at noon family of Trudy Stonechild, 29, reported her as missing.

“Trudy is possibly with a male associate, John Tresierra, 34. Family and the Williams Lake RCMP are searching for the two individuals to ensure their well-being.”

Trudy Stonechild is described as: Indigenous female, 5’4″ tall, 125 pounds with medium length brown hair.

John Tresierra is described as: Dark completion, 5’8″ tall, 140 pounds with short brown hair.

Should you know the whereabouts of one or both of these individuals please contact with Williams Lake RCMP immediately at 250-392-6211 or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Do you have a comment about this story? email: editor@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.