Family and friends ‘extremely worried’ about missing Nanaimo man

Jason John Schnurr left his Nanaimo home at 9:30 p.m. on Monday and is now considered missing, say Nanaimo RCMP. (Photo submitted)

Family and friends are worried about a 28-year-old Nanaimo man who has been missing since last night.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, Jason John Schnurr left his Nanaimo home at 9:30 p.m. on Monday and is now considered missing.

Schnurr is experiencing some significant personal difficulties and as a result, his family and friends are extremely worried for his safety and well-being,” notes the release.

Schnurr is driving a grey 2014 Dodge pickup truck with licence plate No. MR5 121.

He is caucasian, 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, with short brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.