Families encouraged to keep Nanaimo-Ladysmith students at home Monday

School District 68 schools will be open and staffed and buses will run as usual

It’s going to be a hot day to be sitting in a classroom, so school is optional on Monday.

Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools sent a letter on Sunday, June 27, advising that families are encouraged to keep their children home on Monday, June 28, if possible.

Schools will be open and staffed for students who do attend, and school buses will be operating as normal.

The decision to encourage families to keep kids at home is due to a weather forecast calling for “extremely high temperatures,” noted the letter from superintendent Scott Saywell.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 38 C in Nanaimo and has extended a heat warning.

The school district said it intends to move students from second-floor classrooms to the ground floor, keep students outside in shaded areas so pupils don’t have to wear masks, and keep extra water on hand and encourage students to stay hydrated.

SD68 suggested parents can help by packing extra water with ice packs, a wet cloth or spray bottle, hat and sunscreen.

The district noted that graduation ceremonies are taking place and reminds families to dress accordingly, bring water, a spray bottle and a shade umbrella.

“We will be monitoring temperatures throughout the day, as well as the forecast for Tuesday, to make any additional adjustments that maybe necessary,” the letter concluded. “Thank you for your patience and support as we continue to navigate through this unprecedented school year.”

READ ALSO: Sizzling temperatures make school attendance optional in Parksville Qualicum Beach

READ ALSO: Heat warning issued for Nanaimo

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin