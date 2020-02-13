Familiar face missing from Qualicum Beach

Landmark clock has been taken down for repairs

The familiar Qualicum Beach clock, located between Memorial Avenue and Second Avenue, has been removed for maintenance work. (Facebook/PQB Tourism)

If you’re walking along in Qualicum Beach and noticed the familiar clock located between Memorial Avenue and Second Avenue is missing, don’t be alarmed.

Resident Patrick Flanagan informed the PQB News that the clock, a landmark in the town, is no longer there and wanted to know if there’s a story there.

According to town officials, the clock has been taken down for maintenance work. It is undergoing sandblasting and will be repainted as the original pain has become faded.

The clock is scheduled to be reassembled some time in March.

— NEWS Staff

