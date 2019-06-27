False ‘shots fired’ report in Cloverdale led to seizure of weapons, cash and suspected drugs

Surrey RCMP seizes firearms from residence after 'gun shots' turn out to be fireworks

A recent report of gun shots in a Cloverdale neighbourhood turned out to be fireworks, say Surrey RCMP, but a continued investigation resulted in the seizure of firearms, cash and suspected drugs.

On Monday, June 24, RCMP were called to a Cloverdale home in the 19400-block of 71A Avenue after someone reported what they believed was a series of gun shots.

Surrey RCMP say they were able to determine that the sound was actually the result of fireworks.

Although no shots had been fired, officers continued their investigation and obtained a search warrant for the home.

“As a result of this search warrant, police located and seized a sawed off shotgun, several bags of suspected marijuana, 30 vials of testosterone, various firearm ammunition, a Taser, brass knuckles and pepper spray,” according to an RCMP release.

“Approximately $21,400 in cash was seized from the residence as well as a large quantity of a white powdery substance, which will be tested to determined if it is an illicit drug.”

No charges have been laid at this time, and the investigation continues.

“This is an example of the importance of reporting information to the police,” said Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko. “A person took the time to make a report, and although the initial findings were of fireworks, the subsequent investigation has resulted in the seizure of multiple weapons, cash and drugs.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

