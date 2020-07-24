False report leads Trail police to rescue 6 puppies

Trail RCMP: False report to police could result in charge of public mischief

A self-inflicted wound, a medical call, and the rescuing of six puppies are all tied to a recent Trail RCMP case.

This all started Wednesday night shortly after 10 p.m. when the Trail and Greater District RCMP were called to a complaint of a stabbing in a West Trail residence, located on Mountain Street.

Upon arrival, police found a 35-year-old Grand Forks man suffering from a stab wound.

The detachment reports the subsequent investigation quickly revealed that the wound was self-inflicted.

The man was then arrested on a public mischief charge, for filing a false police report.

As well, during the investigation, police located a 24-year-old man who required medical attention for an unrelated medical condition.

He was taken to the hospital.

Police also located six puppies inside the residence.

Officers report the young animals were living in poor conditions.

The puppies were removed out of concern for their immediate welfare.

The puppies spent the night at the Trail detachment until the BC SPCA took custody of them the following day.

The RCMP report that the SPCA is launching an investigation into the care and well-being of the dogs.

“All six puppies appeared to be in good spirits during their stay,” says Trail Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

Animal cruelty can be reported to the BC SPCA at 1.855.622.7722.

