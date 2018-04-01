False ammonia alarm at the Shaw Centre

Glitch related to new equipment sets off ammonia alarm. No ammonia discharged

Members of the Salmon Arm Fire Department responded to the Shaw Centre shortly after 8 a.m. on April 1 in response to an ammonia alarm coming from the hockey arena.

According to Dale Berger, the operations manager of the Shuswap Recreation Society the alarm was the result of a glitch caused by the installation of new equipment and no ammonia was actually discharged.

Related:Sicamous arena treating for ammonia.

Related: Shaw Centre’s systems guard against ammonia leaks.

He said the detector mistakenly sensed ammonia in the air exceeding 300 parts per million triggering the alarm.

The firefighters entered the rear of the Shaw Centre with their respirators on, but left the scene shortly afterwards.

@SalmonArmsports@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter