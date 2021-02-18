False alarms, apartment fire among Kitimat RCMP weekly report

The Kitimat RCMP responded to false alarms, an apartment fire and more between Jan. 29 to Feb. 3, 2021. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Abandoned 911 calls

On Friday, Jan. 29, RCMP received multiple abandoned 911 calls during the early morning originating from a residence in Kitimaat Village. Officers attended the residence each time and verified that everyone was safe and without concern.

FALSE ALARM

The next day at 11:58 p.m., RCMP received multiple panic alarm notifications from a resident. While on the way to the scene, members were updated that it was a false alarm but confirmed with a person at the residence that there were no safety concerns.

INTOXICATED DRIVER

On Monday, Feb. 1, at 9:35 p.m. an officer observed a male driving whom the officer knew had an invalid driver’s license. The officer conducted a traffic stop and observed the driver to be intoxicated. Breath samples determined he was driving over the legal limit and he was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle. The male was also breaching a conditional sentencing order.

QUATSINO FIRE

Kitimat RCMP responded to a structure fire on Quatsino Boulevard on Feb. 3 at 10:45 p.m. Police entered the building and conducted door knocks on each apartment to make sure all residents were evacuated. The Kitimat Fire Department also attended and determined a stove-top fire had caused the smoke.

