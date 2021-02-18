False alarms, apartment fire among Kitimat RCMP weekly report

Abandoned 911 calls
On Friday, Jan. 29, RCMP received multiple abandoned 911 calls during the early morning originating from a residence in Kitimaat Village. Officers attended the residence each time and verified that everyone was safe and without concern.
FALSE ALARM
The next day at 11:58 p.m., RCMP received multiple panic alarm notifications from a resident. While on the way to the scene, members were updated that it was a false alarm but confirmed with a person at the residence that there were no safety concerns.
INTOXICATED DRIVER
On Monday, Feb. 1, at 9:35 p.m. an officer observed a male driving whom the officer knew had an invalid driver’s license. The officer conducted a traffic stop and observed the driver to be intoxicated. Breath samples determined he was driving over the legal limit and he was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle. The male was also breaching a conditional sentencing order.
QUATSINO FIRE
Kitimat RCMP responded to a structure fire on Quatsino Boulevard on Feb. 3 at 10:45 p.m. Police entered the building and conducted door knocks on each apartment to make sure all residents were evacuated. The Kitimat Fire Department also attended and determined a stove-top fire had caused the smoke.