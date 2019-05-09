Life jacket found floating in water near Tsawwassen on May 9, 2019. (Andrew Franklin/Black Press Media)

False alarm: Life jacket floating in the water temporarily halts BC ferries’ sailing

Lifeboats were deployed from the Coastal Renaissance to have a closer look, but no person was found

  • May. 9, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A lone life jacket floating in the water near Tsawwassen turned out to be a false alarm.

BC Ferries confirmed in a tweet around 3 p.m. on Thursday that a vessel was deployed to investigate, but nothing was found to suggest someone was in distress.

The Coastal Renaissance ferry was late getting into the terminal from Swartz Bay.

READ MORE: BC Ferries launches summer discount promotion

<br

/>joti.grewal@bpdigital.caLike us on <a

href=”http://www.facebook.com/BCNews” target=”_blank”>Facebook and follow us on <a

href=”http://www.twitter.com/blackpressmedia” target=”_blank”>Twitter

Previous story
Thieves target Sidney in multiple car break-ins late Monday night
Next story
Walls come down at site of downtown Victoria fire

Just Posted

Most Read