False alarm forces evacuation of Sicamous elementary school

Possible propane leak detected, staff and students evacuated to neighbouring rec centre

Parkview Elementary was evacuated following a possible propane leak on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (File photo)

Parkview Elementary students are reported to be safe and accounted for at a neighbouring arena after the school was evacuated due to a possible propane leak.

Sicamous firefighters and police have confirmed the alert forcing the evacuation to have been a false alarm.

The evacuation occurred following a system alert at the school at 11:20 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6. The Sicamous Fire Department and a school district facilities team are investigating.

According to a School District #83 spokesperson, the alert suggested a possible propane leak.

All students and staff from the school were relocated to the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre.

