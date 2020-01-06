Parkview Elementary was evacuated following a possible propane leak on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (File photo)

False alarm forces evacuation of Sicamous elementary school

Possible propane leak detected, staff and students evacuated to neighbouring rec centre

Parkview Elementary students are reported to be safe and accounted for at a neighbouring arena after the school was evacuated due to a possible propane leak.

Sicamous firefighters and police have confirmed the alert forcing the evacuation to have been a false alarm.

The evacuation occurred following a system alert at the school at 11:20 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6. The Sicamous Fire Department and a school district facilities team are investigating.

According to a School District #83 spokesperson, the alert suggested a possible propane leak.

All students and staff from the school were relocated to the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre.

