False alarm forces evacuation of Sicamous elementary school

Parkview Elementary students are reported to be safe and accounted for at a neighbouring arena after the school was evacuated due to a possible propane leak.
Sicamous firefighters and police have confirmed the alert forcing the evacuation to have been a false alarm.
The evacuation occurred following a system alert at the school at 11:20 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6. The Sicamous Fire Department and a school district facilities team are investigating.
According to a School District #83 spokesperson, the alert suggested a possible propane leak.
All students and staff from the school were relocated to the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre.
<a href="https://twitter.com/SalmonArm"="
mailto:jim.elliot@saobserver.net” target=”_blank”>jim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter