First responders were called out Friday morning for the report of a helicopter in Skaha Lake however it turned out to be training exercises. (File photo)

False alarm for downed helicopter in Skaha Lake

Emergency responders called out but it was a false alarm

  • Aug. 30, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

If you see a helicopter hovering over Skaha Lake on Friday, it is nothing to be worried about as pilots are doing training.

Emergency responders were called out to the lake on Friday around 10:15 a.m. after a report of a helicopter in the water and a person possibly nearby in the water. However, it was a false alarm.

Upon arrival it was learned that the pilot of the helicopter is going through “touch-and-go” training. The helicopter was equipped with pontoons used to land on the water.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews editor@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Saanich woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember
Next story
Prince Rupert foster child found guilty of manslaughter in stabbing deaths of foster parents

Just Posted

Most Read