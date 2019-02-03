Smithers firefighters respond to what turned out to be a false alarm at an accounting firm on Main Street Feb. 3. (Thom Barker photo)

False Alarm

Firefighters responded to a false alarm on Main Street in Smithers Sunday evening.

  • Feb. 3, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

By Thom Barker

Firefighters responded to a false alarm on Main Street in Smithers Sunday evening.

Previous story
Wiltse PAC setting the bar high for new playground equipment
Next story
Terrace resident asks council to consider city-wide ban of single-use plastics

Just Posted

Most Read