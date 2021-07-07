Falling trees cause power outage in Kelowna’s Upper Mission

Several homes in Kelowna’s Upper Mission area are without power after trees fell across power lines in the area.
More than 400 homes were without power around 2 p.m. on Wednesday (July 7), but as of 3 p.m., only around 80 homes are affected, according to Fortis BC’s outage map.
Crews are on scene but Fortis currently has no estimate as to when the power will be restored.
@michaelrdrguezmichael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
