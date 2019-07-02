Falling tree kills Princeton man in home

Neighbours say the man was still inside when the tree fell on his house

A man is dead after a tree reported fell through his home while he was inside.

RCMP Const. Ryan Henley said police responded to the call on June 23 at a Missezula Lake address.

“We can confirm that we attended a sudden death, due to a tragic accident that occurred when someone was felling a tree,” said Henley.

The BC Coroners Service stated the investigation into the cause of the 70-year-old man’s death is still in its early stages.

“It would be premature to speculate on the cause of death at this stage as that would be determined by our fact-finding investigation along with how, when, where and by [what] means the man came to his death,” said the Coroners Service in an email.

A neighbour of the man who died said the tree was being cut down by another neighbour. According to the individual, the neighbour was apparently felling the tree correctly, but the tree was misdirected by the wind.

“He died after a tree landed on his house while he was inside,” said the neighbour, who wished not to be named.

RCMP have not released the name of the victim.

