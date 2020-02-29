Falling temperatures prompt extreme weather alert by Langley homeless shelter

Cristina Schneiter from the Gateway of Hope shelter in Langley has issued an extreme weather alert for Saturday, Feb. 29th, due to an expected fall in temperatures. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

An extreme weather alert due to dropping temperatures in Langley has been issued by the Gateway of Hope shelter at 5787 Langley Bypass.

Cristina Schneiter, community representative for Langley, cited “temperatures that feel like, or are “zero” and below.”

Schneiter issued the alert under the Assistance to Shelter Act which activates the authorities for police to assist persons at risk due to extreme weather conditions. It will remain in effect until it is canceled.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Annual Coldest Night of the Year walk in Langley raises more than $20,000

READ ALSO: Volunteers sought for first homeless count in Langley in three years

While it is in effect, the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope at 5787 Langley Bypass will be operating from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. until further notice.

Anyone who requires shelter assistance after 9 p.m. should call the RCMP at 604-532-3200 and they will help them to a location.

dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Langley Advance Times