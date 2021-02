BC Hydro crews assigned and on their way

Falling high-tension power lines have caused a power outage for 89 BC Hydro Customers in Mission, and has of a section of Dewdney Trunk Road closed.

The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. at 33550 Dewdney Trunk Road, and emergency scanners reported the street needed to cordoned off.

A person who shared photos on Facebook described the power lines being on fire, and falling on a vehicle.

BC Hydro crews have been assigned, and are expected to arrive before 11. a.m.

