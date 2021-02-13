Nearly 500 customers have been without power near Jordan River since 10 p.m. on Feb. 12 due to a fallen tree that also resulted in Highway 14 being closed down in both directions on Feb. 13. (BC Hydro/Outage Map)

Fallen tree leads to Highway 14 closure in both directions at Jordan River, no detour

Nearly 500 without power, BC Hydro crews on site

  • Feb. 13, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Fallen powerlines have resulted in Highway 14 being shut down in both directions just south of Jordan River early Saturday morning.

According to Drive BC, the route was closed just after 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 13 between Fore Bay Road and Fishboat Bay Road due to a fallen tree across the road. The 5.9-kilometre stretch is closed to traffic in both directions and there is no detour route available.

Per BC Hydro, nearly 500 customers in the area have been without power since 10 p.m. the night before. No estimate has been provided to dictate when power may be restored.

The next update from Drive BC is expected at 10:30 a.m.

READ ALSO: Avoid all non-essential travel during snowstorm, Victoria police plead

