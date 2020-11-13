Fallen tree blocks traffic in both directions on Vedder Mountain Road in Chilliwack

Road closed between Giesbrecht Road and the Cultus Lake Road roundabout

Vedder Mountain Road is closed to westbound and eastbound traffic between Giesbrecht Road and the Cultus Lake Road roundabout. (Google maps)

A tree that fell across Vedder Mountain Road on Friday has resulted in a shut down of a section of the road in both directions in Yarrow.

Crews on scene reported that the entire road was blocked, but no power lines were downed as a result on Friday, Nov. 13.

It is unclear the exact address of the fallen tree, but Vedder Mountain Road is closed to both westbound and eastbound traffic between Giesbrecht Road and the Cultus Lake Road roundabout.

A crew from public works is on scene dealing with removal and cleanup.

