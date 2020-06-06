A fallen tree and ensuing fire were to blame for a power outage affecting nearly 1000 BC Hydro customers on June 6. (BC Hydro/Twitter)

Fallen tree and fire to blame for Shuswap power outage

BC Hydro restored the outage in about an hour.

BC Hydro crews are investigating a power outage caused by a fire in the Tappen-Sunnybrae area.

Read More: Salmon Arm RCMP arrest person of interest in suspected arson that destroyed garage

Read More: $30,000 over 30 weeks for local causes

The outage affected 985 hydro customers along Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road and in Tappen. Power was out for approximately one hour with a tree down across the wires to blame for the outage.

mailto:jim.elliot@saobserver.net” target=”_blank”>jim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm Observer

Previous story
Harrison officials carefully monitoring E.coli levels in lagoon
Next story
UPDATE: Missing indigenous youth sought by Nanaimo RCMP located

Just Posted

Most Read