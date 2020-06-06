Fallen tree and fire to blame for Shuswap power outage

BC Hydro crews are investigating a power outage caused by a fire in the Tappen-Sunnybrae area.
A fire in #SalmonArm has caused an outage to 985 customers. Crews will be investigating and we’ll share info as we know more here: https://t.co/ezVri6aijc pic.twitter.com/WBb3mbYtiZ
— BC Hydro (@bchydro) June 6, 2020
The outage affected 985 hydro customers along Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road and in Tappen. Power was out for approximately one hour with a tree down across the wires to blame for the outage.
