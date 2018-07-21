Fall street decorating contest introduced

Beautification initiative will be part of Summerland Fall Fair

Organizers of the Summerland Fall Fair are encouraging homeowners, farmers and businesses to decorate for the fall season this year.

Margaret Holler, one of the fair organizers, said the Fall Fair Harvest Street Decorating Contest is a continuation of an earlier street decorating initiative, done to beautify the downtown for fall.

“It will be exciting and will add to the festivities,” Holler said of the contest.

The fall fair society will decorate some of the street corners, while residents, farmers and businesses are encouraged to decorate their buildings.

Entries with the address, owner’s name and contact telephone number will be accepted until Sept. 4.

Judging will be on Sept. 6, with the winners announced during the Friday street festival on Main Street on Sept. 7.

In each category the first-place winner will receive $50, the second-place winner will receive $30 and the third-place winner will receive $20.

Winners in each category will also receive a family pass to the Sept. 8 exhibit hall.

The contest is sponsored by Tony and Barb Holler of Holler Estate Vineyards.