Fall programs and events going virtual at libraries this fall

All branches of the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library (TNRL) are now open, but a few things have changed. These changes extend to many of the programs and events hosted by the TNRL, which will be going virtual this fall, with a limited number hosted in-person following strict safety guidelines..

The TNRL says that there will be something for everyone, from early literacy programs to book clubs for all ages. The ever-popular Parent-Child Mother Goose program will return virtually, along with a registered Tiny Tunes program, Virtual Storytime, and some Take-and-Make Craft programs.

“One of our more popular summer programs was DIY Dragons,” says Meg Ross, Coordinator of Children and Youth Services. “Families who registered for the program picked up a bag of craft supplies from their closest library branch. Then we all met on Zoom to build our dragons together. It was a lot of fun to see all the variations that our participants came up with.”

There will be two Take-and-Make Craft programs this fall: one for Halloween and one for Christmas. The library’s Tween Book Club and Dungeons & Dragons groups will also resume virtually in October.

Many popular adult programs will be returning, with virtual, teleconference, and in-person options available depending on the location. Books & Brews, the casual theme-based book club that usually meets at local restaurants, will be moving online for the fall.

Until Sept. 17, the TNRL will join nearly 2,000 public libraries and thousands of readers across Canada in offering access to the latest “Together We Read: Canada” digital book club selection. This year’s book is Bad Ideas by Canadian author Missy Marston, and readers can access the eBook and eAudiobook versions for free, with no holds or waitlists, then participate in an online discussion with other TNRD residents, hosted by library staff. Computer classes, tech talks, and the popular “One-on-One” tech help sessions will also be offered virtually.

This fall will also see some exciting programs happening in partnership with the Kamloops Museum and Archives (KMA) and the Kamloops Art Gallery (KAG), as well as the continuation of the Silent Write program and author events in partnership with the Kamloops Society for the Written Arts.

For Women’s History Month in October, the TNRL and KMA will be collaborating to host two contests. “HERstory” will be a writing contest for children and teens where participants will submit a short write-up about their favourite historical woman. There are prizes for three age categories: under 5, 6–12, and 12–18. The all-ages contest will see participants challenged to do some hands-on history exploration, either by making one of a selection of recipes from the KMA collection or by knitting something that contains a message in binary code.

In November, the Kamloops Library and the KAG will host the first session of Make Art Together, where children ages 6–12 and their accompanying adult can build a miniature, portable camera obscura.

Registration for all fall programs running in October, November, and December will open on September 21 at 10 a.m. For more information and updates, go to www.tnrl.ca, check out the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library Facebook page, email questions@tnrd.ca, or visit your local branch.

Ashcroft Cache Creek Journal