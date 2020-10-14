Fall pile burning program to commence in Sayward

Western Forest Products has said the activity will continue till November

Western Forest Products (WFP)Inc. announced that its Mid Island Forest Operation will be commencing fall pile burning program in Sayward this month. (Black Press media file photo)

Western Forest Products (WFP)Inc. announced that its Mid Island Forest Operation will be commencing a fall pile burning program in Sayward this month.

In a notice, WFP said that the exact timing will depend on fire weather and atmospheric venting conditions. The activity is expected to continue until late November

Pile burning is carried out to increase the area where WFP plant trees and to reduce the fire fuel hazard in logged areas in a controllable fashion.

“WFP is obligated to reduce the fuel hazard near the Sayward Fire Protection District by regulation,” said WFP’s silviculture forester, Taisa Brown, in a notice issued by the company.

The Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation prescribes conditions under which this pile burning may be carried out. It considers venting, wind direction, wood moisture content, and piling age.

“The management objective is to eliminate any noticeable impact to air quality from this pile burning program for the residents of Sayward,” said the statement.

